Aristech Surfaces Commemorates 50 Years Of Surface Solutions

FLORENCE, Ky., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristech Surfaces is celebrating the 50 th Anniversary of its founding, in 1970. In celebration of its versatile manufacturing capabilities, robust portfolio of surface solutions and pioneering path throughout history, we pause and remember the milestones that have formed the global organization we are today.

1968 An alternative solution to cell-cast acrylic is born April 2, 1968, Continuous Casting Process (Patent 3,376,371) was published with the United States Patent Office. Swedlow Inc, led by pioneer David Swedlow, invented a method to cast polymeric compositions in a continuous method alternatively to cell cast. Harder and easier to thermoform than cell-cast, this groundbreaking innovation opens new markets to this already popular material. The acrylics industry changed forever with the first customer shipment of continuous cast acrylic sheet in 1970, under the Aristech Acrylics® brand.

Optical clarity, UV stability and chemical resistance, were a few of the inherent qualities from acrylic that were sought after by the aviation industry at the time. This extremely versatile material continues to be pursued to this day, for use in barrier protection from the spread of germs, P.O.P. displays, thermoformed signage, furniture and multiple uses in the transportation industry, just to name a few. The hot tub, bath and ever-growing swimspa market continue to pursue our unique textures, a soft touch finish feel, array of solid colors and marble-patterns sought after globally.

1987 A multi-material company for its multi-talent customers50 years of rich history, customer-centric focus and a journey of innovation has defined us as a surfacing company. We offer a full portfolio of material solutions under flagship brands Avonite Surfaces® 100% acrylic solid surface, STUDIO Collection® architectural design resin and since the very beginning, Aristech Acrylics® acrylic sheet. Whether it be creating a higher impact formulation to withstand environmental extremes, inventing new shipping methods to maximize space, constructing a natural stone like texture that you would swear was from mother earth or simply bringing the delicate rose petal indoors, "We focus on the success of our customers by developing effective partnerships and innovative solutions." Horizontal or vertical installations with seamless appearance, indoor or outdoor applications, frosted or the clarity of crystal clear and thermoforming capabilities that make your imagination soar, we have you covered.

1990 After major investments, growth and accomplishmentsAs a global leader offering a wide range of surfacing materials to meet the needs of our customers and market demands around the globe, investment endures within our branded offering, personnel, machinery and the most advanced technologies to ensure the highest-level experience. As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we've made and look forward to the next 50 years of accomplishments. We thank our customers for your partnership in this journey.

2020 The Maturity of a Global LeaderAristech Surfaces produces and markets a broad range of surface and design materials to provide quality, cost-conscious, and high-end aesthetic solutions sought by OEMs, architects, designers and fabricators for industries around the globe. Aristech's corporate headquarters is located in Florence, KY and has multiple manufacturing facilities, distribution network and global sales force to service the needs of customers worldwide.

