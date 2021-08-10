ArisGlobal Awarded Frost & Sullivan 2021 North America Customer Value Leadership

ArisGlobal recognized by Frost & Sullivan for enabling life sciences companies to accelerate R&D with its LifeSphere® platform

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 300 life sciences companies, today announced it has been awarded the 2021 North America Customer Value Leadership award by Frost & Sullivan . ArisGlobal is recognized for transforming the way life sciences companies manage clinical development and drug safety with its LifeSphere platform, an intelligent cloud software suite, that enables life sciences companies to bring safer products to market faster.

"The Frost & Sullivan award validates ArisGlobal's innovative approach as we continue to deliver superior technology to the life science industry and only enhances our efforts in delivering high-quality, cloud software solutions to our customers," said Sankesh Abbhi , president and CEO of ArisGlobal. "Our goal is to be the leading technology platform for all life science companies as they continue to transform global health."

The North America Customer Value Leadership award is given to the organization that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products.

"ArisGlobal was awarded the 2021 North America Customer Value Leadership for their unique focus to elevate the life science industry with the all-encompassing LifeSphere platform," said Amol Jadhav, senior industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "A data-first solution, LifeSphere is the golden source to help R&D teams ranging from clinical to medical affairs and continuously makes a positive impact in the life sciences industry."

ArisGlobal's LifeSphere platform is the only unified platform in the market spanning cloud applications and includes the following:

Clinical (LifeSphere CTMS and LifeSphere EDC) for clinical operations and data management that accelerates studies, ensures transparency and streamlines collaboration across an organization.

Regulatory (LifeSphere RIMS and LifeSphere Publishing) delivers end-to-end regulatory information management that expedites speed to market, enhances data quality and streamlines collaboration across teams.

Safety (LifeSphere MultiVigilance, LifeSphere Intake & Triage and LifeSphere Signal & Risk Management) an end-to-end platform that helps hundreds of pharmacovigilance teams around the world save time and effort, ensure future-proof compliance and unlock deep insights from safety data.

Medical affairs (LifeSphere Medical Information and LifeSphere Reporter) helps life sciences organizations deliver timely information, stay compliant and streamline collaboration between global stakeholders.

LifeSphere supports hundreds of global life sciences companies to accelerate development, maintain compliance and streamline collaboration between cross-functional teams.

The award follows ArisGlobal's recent announcement of Xihua Scientific selecting LifeSphere MultiVigilance to advance pharmacovigilance services. To learn more about ArisGlobal and its LifeSphere platform please visit, www.arisglobal.com .

About ArisGlobalArisGlobal transforms the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Their end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere ® , integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep industry expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere ® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture. In 2021, Frost & Sullivan recognized ArisGlobal with the Customer Value Leadership Award for Clinical Development and Pharmacovigilance Software.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Frost & SullivanFor six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Additional InformationConnect with ArisGlobal on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aris-global Follow @Aris_Global on Twitter: twitter.com/aris_global

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arisglobal-awarded-frost--sullivan-2021-north-america-customer-value-leadership-301351563.html

SOURCE ArisGlobal