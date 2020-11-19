Aries Systems And Digital Commons Partner To Offer Editorial Manager® To Digital Commons Premier Journals

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries Systems Corporation, a leading technology workflow solutions provider to the scholarly publishing community, and Digital Commons, a leading platform for open access publishing and institutional repositories,...

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries Systems Corporation, a leading technology workflow solutions provider to the scholarly publishing community, and Digital Commons, a leading platform for open access publishing and institutional repositories, are pleased to announce their partnership supporting the growth of Diamond Open Access (OA) journals across the globe.

The partnership brings together two top publishing solutions to provide an enhanced editorial management experience. Digital Commons (DC), a cloud-hosted institutional repository and journals platform, is a pioneer in providing visibility, metrics, and tailored service for OA journals and scholarly organizations. Aries' Editorial Manager® (EM), the industry leading cloud-based manuscript submission and peer review tracking system, will be the backbone for the new Digital Commons Premier journals program. Both Aries Systems and Digital Commons have recently joined the Elsevier umbrella of research and publishing solutions. This collaboration enables DC Premier journals to leverage EM's extensive features for editorial management, including integrated plagiarism checking, reviewer discovery, automatic manuscript metadata population with Xtract, ORCID single sign-on and more.

Diamond Open Access, a publishing business model in which no fees are applied to authors or readers, enables journals to quickly develop a populous and engaged community. Thousands of editors utilize Digital Commons to openly publish, manage and showcase their scholarly output and promote journal visibility. The initial stage of the partnership will provide 25 DC journals access to EM's highly configurable system, with plans to onboard more journals to come.

Miriam Leung, Executive Editor of the Journal of Saudi Heart Association and pilot tester for the DC Premier Journal program commented, "Digital Commons Premier powered by Editorial Manager will significantly speed up our editorial processes."

Digital Commons Managing Director Jean-Gabriel Bankier added, "We are noticing a great rise in demand from editors for advanced tools to facilitate high-quality research across the globe and increase institutional visibility. We are thrilled to partner with Aries help meet this need for editors and institutions."

Aries Managing Director Jennifer Fleet stated, "Aries is pleased to pair Editorial Manager's services with the Digital Commons suite to offer scholarly journals a robust peer review tracking system to accommodate and support their increasingly complex workflows. Editors and journal staff of DC's Premier class will now have additional workflow tools at their fingertips to optimize their editorial processes - truly creating an end-to-end solution."

About Digital Commons

Digital Commons is a best-in-class turnkey solution for institutions to openly publish, manage and promote the full spectrum of their work. Built for discovery, our cloud-hosted digital repository software includes a professional-grade publishing platform for faculty and student scholarship, open access journals and books, conference proceedings, open educational resources and more. Nearly 600 institutions — and growing — use Digital Commons to preserve and promote their intellectual output and expertise. www.bepress.com

About Aries Systems

Aries Systems transforms the way scholarly publishers bring high-value content to the world. Aries' innovative workflow solutions manage the complexities of modern print and electronic publishing - from submission, to editorial management and peer review, to production tracking and publishing channel distribution. As the publishing environment evolves, Aries Systems is committed to delivering solutions that help publishers and scholars enhance the discovery and dissemination of human knowledge on a global scale. Aries Systems was acquired by Elsevier, Inc in September 2018. Publish faster, publish smarter, with Aries Systems. www.ariessys.com

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell ; our 39,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

