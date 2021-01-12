Ariadne Labs Names Two New Members To Advisory Board

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ariadne Labs welcomes two new members to its Advisory Board. Elliot Cohen and Karin Leschly will be joining the Advisory Board as trusted advisors and dedicated ambassadors to Ariadne Labs' mission to create scalable solutions that improve health care delivery at the most critical moments for people everywhere.

"We are excited to welcome Elliot and Karin to the Advisory Board as we continue to further our goal of improving the delivery of health care in an impactful way that is efficient and equitable. They each bring distinct and exceptional perspectives to this role -- from prioritizing the underserved to transforming industries -- that Ariadne Labs will greatly benefit from," said Asaf Bitton, Executive Director, Ariadne Labs.

Elliot Cohen is the co-founder and Chief Product Officer of PillPack, which was acquired by Amazon in 2018. He is a senior lecturer at MIT's Sloan School of Management and a Founder Partner at Founder Collective. Prior to co-founding PillPack, he founded and directed MIT's Hacking Medicine program. Mr. Cohen graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in computer science and cognitive science. Mr. Cohen also has an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management .

Karin S. Leschly, MD, FAAFP, serves as the Medical Director of Quality Improvement and Population Health at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, one of the largest federally qualified community health centers in the nation. Prior to her quality role, she was the Medical Director of the Family Medicine Department at EBNHC where she led several initiatives including continuity site expansion of Boston University Family Medicine Residency, integrating Behavioral Health into primary care, and opening another site with advanced access in Winthrop for the EBNHC Family Medicine Department. She led practice transformation of the Patient Center Medical Home efforts and is continuing this work with Community Care Cooperative's (C3) Medicaid ACO while practicing full spectrum Family Medicine. She is an Assistant Professor in Family Medicine at Boston University where she precepts BUFM residents and teaches Introduction to Family Medicine. She has an MD from Jefferson Medical College and completed a Residency in Family Medicine at the Brown University. She received a BA in biochemistry from Harvard. Outside of work you can usually find her with one of her five daughters, her husband of 25 years or jogging on a New England trail.

Elliot and Karin join the following current members of Ariadne Labs' Advisory Board:

Don Berwick

Andrew Dreyfus

Atul Gawande , Founder and Chairman of the Governance Council

, Founder and Chairman of the Governance Council Peter Hecht

Eric S. Lander

Elizabeth Nabel

Michelle Williams

Jason Yeung

Gwill York

About Ariadne Labs:

Ariadne Labs is a joint center for health systems innovation at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. We develop simple, scalable solutions that dramatically improve the delivery of health care at critical moments to save lives and reduce suffering. Our vision is for health systems to deliver the best possible care for every patient, everywhere, every time. Visit ariadnelabs.org to learn more and covid19.ariadnelabs.org to learn about Ariadne Labs' response to COVID-19.

