ARIA Cybersecurity Featured At NVIDIA GTC For Work In Cyber Attack Detection And Response

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident detection and response, announced today the expanded use of NVIDIA technologies to include the recently announced NVIDIA DOCA™ 1.2 software framework, which enables developers to rapidly create applications for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs. Leveraging DOCA, ARIA Cybersecurity developed new, advanced cyber threat detection features for the ARIA SDS application suite, running on BlueField-2 DPU s along with the NVIDIA Morpheus AI-powered cybersecurity application framework . These new features deliver improved data loss protection, the ability to stop cyber-attacks in real time — including polymorphic malware and ransomware — and line-rate cyber forensics.

Stopping Sophisticated Cyber Attacks QuicklyThe ARIA Automated Detection and Response (ADR) solution extracts DOCA-provided analytics from all network data and at high wire rates. The analytics are used for the real-time detection and containment of attacks, like unseen weaponized malware, before substantial harm occurs.

Real-Time, 100G Wire-Rate CybersecurityThe NVIDIA DOCA software framework provides the ARIA Packet Intelligence (PI) application the ability to conduct deep packet analysis at line rates up to 100G. Today's threat detection solutions, such as an IDS, are often unable to sustain continuous monitoring of 10G connectivity, which is unacceptable for organizations with multiple 10G networks or cloud service providers that have already migrated to 100G. In addition, the ability to conduct real-time analysis on encrypted data is offered when the ARIA PI application is deployed utilizing the offload capabilities found in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU.

Now, organizations have a powerful, scalable and easily deployable cybersecurity solution that provides complete network visibility, hardens porous threat surfaces, conducts wire-rate forensic analysis and protects PII or CUI data. Soon, hackers will no longer be able to pass their practically invisible and polymorphic malware undetected through the network as a means of attack.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach . Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters , and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

