Arhaus To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On December 9, 2021

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (ARHS) , a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 am Eastern Time the same day to review financial and operational results and answer questions from the investment community.

Investors will be able to access the press release, conference call webcast, and supplementary slides on the Company's website, http://ir.arhaus.com.

Details for the conference call follow: Date: December 9, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To listen via the internet:The call will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://ir.arhaus.com.

To listen via telephone:The dial-in number for the call within the U.S. is (877) 407-3982, and from outside the U.S. is +1 (201) 493-6780. The conference ID is 13725165.

Replay:A replay of the conference call will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website, http://ir.arhaus.com, or at (844) 512-2921 / +1 (412) 317-6671, conference ID: 13725165. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast replay will remain available for twelve months.

About ArhausFounded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 75 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and customer service.

Investor Contact: Wendy WatsonSVP, Investor Relations(440) 439-7700 x3409 invest@arhaus.com