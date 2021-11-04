Arhaus Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Arhaus, Inc. ("Arhaus"), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,226 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $13.

Arhaus, Inc. ("Arhaus"), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,226 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $13.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 1,935,484 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less any underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ARHS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as active book-running managers for the proposed offering. Baird, Barclays, Guggenheim Securities, William Blair and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Academy Securities, Drexel Hamilton, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus included therein relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Piper Sandler & Co., Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 75 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and customer service.

