Argus Names SOCAR Trading's Florent Chevrier Trader Of The Year 2020

GENEVA, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCAR Trading Head of LPG - Florent Chevrier - has been named Trader of the Year at the Argus LPG Awards of Excellence 2020.

Chevrier - a long-serving trader at the Geneva-based global energy trader - was awarded the honor by a distinguished panel of industry peers.

This year, the Argus LPG Awards of Excellence - in partnership with the World Liquified Gas Petroleum Association (WLGPA) and eLPG Week - bestowed awards in four categories: Trader of the Year, COVID Resilience, Tech Innovation and National Association. As Trader of the Year 2020, Florent Chevrier has been honored for his creativity in trade, leadership in adapting to changes in trade flows, and opening up new supply sources and demand centers in support of the LPG community and local economies.

Accepting the award, Florent Chevrier said, "I am very proud to be honored in this way by my peers and accept this prestigious award on behalf of the entire LPG team at SOCAR Trading. I believe that this award is recognition by the industry of the successful business model that we pursue at SOCAR Trading, built on the foundations of honesty and trust in all that we do, and the deep bonds we have formed with our commercial partners. Thank you to Argus Media and the distinguished panel."

The key theme of the 2020 Argus LPG Awards is "Innovation and resilience in a sustainable world". As global business activity has slowed, SOCAR Trading has been working hard during economically uncertain times to successfully manage all financial and operational aspects of its business.

Mr. Chevrier continued, "Having implemented a range of innovative digital solutions over the last two years, particularly in risk and compliance, SOCAR Trading has the agility and the confidence to expand further into new and promising markets. These are exciting times for SOCAR Trading."

