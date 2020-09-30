Argo Group Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo" ) (ARGO) - Get Report, announced today it will release 2020 third quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 2, 2020. Argo management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Instructions for Connecting to the November 3, 2020, Conference CallA live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/argo201103.html. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing 877-291-5203. Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1 412-902-6610. Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo Group earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 10, 2020, to callers in the U.S. by dialing 877-344-7529 (conference 10148372). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing +1 412-317-0088 (conference 10148372).

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo's insurance subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Argo and its insurance subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Strong) by Standard and Poor's. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at argolimited.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005792/en/