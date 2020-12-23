Argo Group Announces Sale Of Its Italian Business

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) - Get Report, an underwriter of specialty insurance products, today announced an agreement to sell its Italian operations, ArgoGlobal Assicurazioni S.p.A ("AGA") to Perfuturo Capital AG ("Perfuturo"), a Swiss Holding Company. Perfuturo is fully owned by Philantra Holding AG - a green, technology and renewable energy specialist. Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to occur in early 2021.

"We are confident that Perfuturo's expertise and knowledge of the European market will allow AGA to thrive," said Matt Harris, Argo Group head of international operations. "This transaction aligns with our strategy to simplify the business and streamline operations.

"Argo Group will continue to focus on specialty insurance lines of business that we expect will result in profitable growth and improved shareholder value," Harris said.

"Perfuturo is excited to be investing in AGA and bringing on board talented professionals with unparalleled insurance market expertise and knowledge of the Italian market," said Perfuturo's Chief Executive Officer Stephan Kochem. "With the financial strength and European experience of our group, we will pursue our ambition of building a world-class insurance business in Italy."

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) - Get Report is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-' by Standard & Poor's. Argo's insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-' by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

