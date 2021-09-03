Argenx To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

September 3, 2021 Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will...

September 3, 2021 Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming conferences:

KBC Life Sciences & Biotech Virtual Conference. Management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

BofA Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. BST.

SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event. Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, Japan, and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

