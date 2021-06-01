Argenx To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

June 1, 2021 Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will...

June 1, 2021 Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Conference. Management will participate in investor meetings on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference. Management will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

About argenxargenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases, and cusatuzumab in hematological cancers in collaboration with Janssen. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, Japan, and Switzerland. For more information, visit https://www.argenx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argenx/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/argenxglobal.

