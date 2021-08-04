Argenx To Present At 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference

August 4, 2021 Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will...

August 4, 2021 Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 90 days following the call.

