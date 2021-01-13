Argentum Pharmaceuticals And Bausch Health Settle Patent Dispute Over JUBLIA®

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC, a generic pharmaceutical company, announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Bausch Health US, LLC and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC, a generic pharmaceutical company, announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Bausch Health US, LLC and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., LTD., related to Argentum's inter partes review petition challenging an Orange Book-listed patent for JUBLIA® (efinaconazole) Topical Solution.

Argentum filed its IPR petition against U.S. Patent 7,214,506 (the "506 Patent") on May 12, 2017. Argentum and Kaken entered into a confidential settlement agreement and filed a joint motion to terminate Argentum's IPR on November 12, 2020, prior to a decision on Argentum's petition by the Patent Trial & Appeal Board. On January 8 th, 2021 the Patent Trial & Appeal Board granted the parties joint motion to terminate the IPR. Details concerning the settlement have not been disclosed.

The patent that was being challenged by Argentum (U.S. Patent No. 7,214,506) is currently the subject of the following ongoing litigation: Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC et al v. Zydus Pharmaceuticals ( USA) Inc. et al, 18-cv-13635 (D.N.J.).

The 506 Patent remains valid and enforceable and expires in 2026.

About Argentum Pharmaceuticals

Argentum is a generic drug company with core competencies in intellectual property and pharmaceutical operations. By working with branded and generic pharmaceutical companies and healthcare payors, Argentum intends to reduce the overall cost of prescription drugs by challenging patents that are not innovative and which artificially support high drug prices. http://www.argentumpharmaceuticals.com

