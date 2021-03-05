Argentina's Mendoza Wine Region To Celebrate Grape Harvest Festival

This year's edition of one of the world's top harvest festivals to be held virtually

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Argentina's most traditional festivals, the annual National Wine Harvest Festival ( Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia) held in March each year in Mendoza as a tribute to grape harvest workers, will be held virtually this year. Wine enthusiasts and fans of Argentine wines will be able to attend a variety of events, including a livestream presentation of Argentina's finest wines on March 6, 2021. Argentina's Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia was ranked one of the world's top 10 harvest festivals by National Geographic.

Argentina's annual National Wine Harvest Festival (Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia) to be held virtually this year.

Argentina is the world's fifth largest wine producer and Mendoza, one of the Great Wine Capitals, is Argentina's largest wine producing province, accounting for over 70% of the country's total wine production. Some of Mendoza's top wine labels are highly acclaimed around the world and are true ambassadors for the quality and distinction of Argentine wines.

Mendoza is located in western Argentina at the foothills of the Andes and is only an hour and a half flight from Buenos Aires. Known as the land of sun and wine, it enjoys over 300 days of sunshine a year and is home to the highest mountain peak in the Americas, the Aconcagua.

Mendoza's wine route allows wine enthusiasts to visit the region's 1,200+ wineries - from boutique wineries specializing in small artisanal productions, to some of Argentina's largest and best-known wineries - as well as museums, tasting rooms, manor houses and estancias. Some wineries also offer boutique accommodations, memorable culinary and wine-pairing experiences, and vineyard tours on horseback.

Argentina is world famous for its Malbec, but Mendoza also produces a wide range of other varietals of red and white wines including Bonarda, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Syrah in reds as well as Chardonnay, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc and Torrontés for white wines.

Stringent health and safety protocols have been implemented throughout Mendoza to ensure the well-being of all future visitors upon the destination's re-opening. Argentina has also recently received the Safe Travels stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Commission (WTTC) for having fully implemented standardized global health and hygiene protocols.

Additional information on travel to Argentina and Mendoza is available at INPROTUR's website: www.argentina.travel

To virtually attend the upcoming festival, go to: http://vendimia.mendoza.gov.ar/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentinas-mendoza-wine-region-to-celebrate-grape-harvest-festival-301241627.html

SOURCE INPROTUR