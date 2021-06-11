Argano Appoints Sri Ayyeppen Chief Revenue Officer

New CRO to ensure full value of the Argano platform is unlocked for each client to build the digital foundations that make businesses run better

DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today Sri Ayyeppen has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. Ayyeppen is the co-founder and President of ArganoKeste. As CRO he will report to Argano Group CEO Chip Register.

Sri will be responsible for formulating Argano's global go-to-market offerings and sales processes in collaboration with all platform firms including ArganoKeste, ArganoInterRel, and ArganoUV and additional firms joining the platform including three that are expected in the coming weeks.

"Sri has extensive experience driving strategic growth at ArganoKeste across multiple technologies and business solutions," said Argano Group CEO, and former Co-CEO of PublicisSapient, Chip Register. "He will work closely with all of the sales teams across Argano, with marketing, and with our alliance leads to develop a consistent framework for communication and collaboration to bring to life our combined value proposition. Sri will also facilitate the introduction of each of our platform businesses to all of the clients across our extensive portfolio."

"The combined strength of the businesses that make up the Argano operating platform enhances the impact we deliver for clients," said Ayyeppen. "We have already started to put some of the necessary building-blocks in place and I will be working with each team to accelerate this process."

The Argano model offers clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that underpin next-generation Digital Operating Platforms, including:

Enabling sales to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue

Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible

Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management

Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations

Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value

Three firms currently make up Argano. ArganoKeste is an award-winning technology services firm focused on Commerce to Cash solutions in the B2B space. ArganoInterRel brings unmatched experience in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence (BI) software. ArganoUV delivers world-class design and technology talent to the Platform focused on delivering ground-breaking commerce experiences for some of the world's leading B2C brands.

About ArganoArgano is a next-generation business and technology services provider building the intelligent and frictionless Digital Operating Platforms that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the "Digital Renaissance," leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex digital foundations necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes the Digital Operating Platform should be an enabler of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

