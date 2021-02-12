Ares Management Corporation Highlights Fourth Quarter And Full Year U.S. Direct Lending Commitments

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) - Get Report is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation's Credit Group (collectively "Ares") closed approximately $7.3 billion in commitments across 68 transactions during the fourth quarter and approximately $13.7 billion in commitments across 163 transactions for the full year 2020.

Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the fourth quarter.

Advarra / Genstar Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger, and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Genstar Capital's growth plans for Advarra. Advarra is a leading institutional review board that reviews clinical trials on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, universities, and hospital systems to ensure the protection of human subjects, in addition to offering a suite of software solutions that are focused on clinical trial management.

Arrowhead Engineered Products / Riverside Company

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the recapitalization of Arrowhead Engineered Products and its future growth initiatives. Arrowhead is a leading supplier of non-discretionary, mission-critical, aftermarket replacement parts for a variety of off-highway vehicles and equipment.

Capstone Logistics / H.I.G. Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support H.I.G. Capital's acquisition of Capstone Logistics. Capstone is a third-party logistics provider of services and solutions for warehousing and fulfillment centers.

Manna Pro Products / The Carlyle Group

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support The Carlyle Group's acquisition of Manna Pro Products. Manna Pro is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty nutrition and care products for a wide variety of animals.

National Carwash Solutions / Berkshire Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Berkshire Partners' acquisition of National Carwash Solutions (NCS). NCS is a leading provider of carwash equipment, services and solutions to customers in North America.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company / Seidler Equity Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent and sole arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Rawlings Sporting Goods Company's acquisition of Easton Diamond Sports. Rawlings and Easton are leading global brands and manufacturers of premium baseball and softball equipment, including bats, gloves, balls, and protective gear.

symplr / Clearlake Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of TractManager by symplr, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital. symplr and TractManager are leading providers of healthcare governance, risk and compliance software.

TurnPoint Services / OMERS Private Equity

Ares served as the administrative agent, sole lead arranger and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support OMERS Private Equity's acquisition of TurnPoint Services. TurnPoint is a leading provider of residential services, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC"), along with plumbing and electrical.

The Benecon Group / TA Associates

Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support TA Associates' acquisition of The Benecon Group. Benecon is a leading developer and manager of self-funded medical benefit programs.

Woodstream Corporation / Bansk Group

Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a $450 million first lien term loan to support Bansk Group's acquisition of Woodstream Corporation. Woodstream manufactures, designs, and markets pest control and animal products such as rodent traps, insect traps, and bird feeders in the United States, Canada and Europe.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) - Get Report is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent, attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2020, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $197 billion of assets under management with more than 1,450 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

