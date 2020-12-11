Arena Pharmaceuticals To Present Data From The Phase 2b ADVISE Trial - Late-Breaker At Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that data from the Phase 2b ADVISE trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of etrasimod, a highly selective, once-daily, oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, in participants with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), will be presented at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) 2020 Virtual Conference.

"I am pleased to present the topline results from the ADVISE Phase 2 trial which support the rationale for etrasimod as a potential oral, once-daily therapy with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. I look forward to seeing the advancement of etrasimod to the next phase of clinical development," stated Robert Bissonnette, MD, FRCPC, Founder and CEO, Innovaderm Research. "There is a significant unmet clinical need for the development of novel oral therapeutic options for atopic dermatitis patients."

Title: Results from ADVISE: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of etrasimod, an oral, selective, sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator, in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis Presenter: Dr. Robert Bissonnette Authors: Jonathan Silverberg, Robert Bissonnette, Leon Kircik, Dedee Murrell, Andrew Selfridge, Gurpreet Ahluwalia, Kris Liu, Emma Guttman-Yassky Date/Time: 8:50 - 8:57 AM ET, Monday, December 14, 2020 Session: Late-Breaking Research Session

About EtrasimodEtrasimod (APD334) is a next generation, once-daily, oral, highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator discovered by Arena and designed for optimized pharmacology and engagement of S1P receptor 1, 4, and 5, which may lead to an improved efficacy and safety profile.

Etrasimod is intended to provide systemic and local effects on specific immune cell types and has the potential to treat multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata.

Etrasimod is an investigational compound that is not approved for any use in any country.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose - deliver our important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get our medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

