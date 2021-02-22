Area 1 Security Named To CRN's 2021 Security 100 List

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Area 1 Security , the only preemptive, cloud-native email security provider, to its annual Security 100 list. This list recognizes leading IT channel security vendors, and comes on the heels of Area 1's Steve Pataky, Chief Revenue Officer, and Dawn Ringstaff, Director of Global Channel Sales, being recognized on CRN's 2021 list of Channel Chiefs.

Area 1 Security's Accelerate Partner Program enables MSPs, VARs, Solution Providers, cloud distributors and technology partners to integrate and add value with Area 1 Horizon™ — the only solution that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise (BEC) phishing, vendor/supply chain invoice fraud, ransomware, and other advanced email threats. Area 1's unique performance-based pricing also helps partners improve sales engagement with value-conscious organizations, and provides industry-leading revenue retention rates.

Area 1 estimates that the total addressable market for partners to help migrate customers onto newer cloud-native email security solutions is upwards of $10B. "As organizations continue to migrate to cloud email, the need to reevaluate email security is even greater. The solutions and controls that were put in place for on-premises email solutions are no longer enough," notes Gartner's latest Market Guide for Email Security .

"It's been exciting to see how fast Area 1 has been adopted by the world's most important companies and institutions. But long-term success in this industry only happens in conjunction with a world-class channel program," said Patrick Sweeney, President and CEO of Area 1 Security. "I am proud of the Area 1 Accelerate Partner Program's momentum, and thrilled we've been honored to be included on CRN's Security 100."

Area 1's growth is driven by partners seeking portfolio options that both improve customers' cloud security and overall Total Cost of Ownership. Its unique technology approach and pricing structure "should make deploying Area 1 ahead of any other vendor's SEG (Secure Email Gateway) a no brainer," according to the GigaOm Radar for Phishing Prevention and Detection .

"CRN's Security 100 list identifies leading companies who provide the IT channel with innovation in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Security is arguably the single most important factor in business today, and these companies are creating the building blocks for the most advanced cybertechnology security solutions."

Compiled by a panel of CRN editors, the Security 100 list recognizes security vendors across five technology categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and SIEM, Risk and Threat Intelligence.

The 2021 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100 .

About Area 1 SecurityArea 1 Security is the only company that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and targeted phishing attacks. By focusing on the earliest stages of an attack, Area 1 stops phish — the root cause of 95 percent of breaches — 24 days (on average) before they launch. Area 1 also offers the cybersecurity industry's first and only performance-based pricing model, Pay-per-Phish.

Area 1 is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and other industries, to preempt targeted phishing attacks, improve their cybersecurity posture, and change outcomes.

Area 1 is a Certified Microsoft Partner, and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or subscribe to the Phish of the Week newsletter.

About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

