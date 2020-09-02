Area 1 Security Appoints Steve Pataky As Chief Revenue Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Area 1 Security , the first and only preemptive Cloud Email Security and anti-BEC fraud provider, today announced the appointment of noted go-to-market sales and channel leader, Steve Pataky, as Chief Revenue Officer. Pataky will helm all of Area 1's global sales efforts as well as expanded partnership initiatives to scale and accelerate sales opportunities with VAR/Solution Providers, distributors, MSSPs, consultants and technology alliances.

Pataky most recently led partner sales as an Advisor for Ubiq Security, and previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for SonicWall (and before that, VP of World Wide Channels and Alliances at FireEye). He brings to Area 1 a standout track record of building robust partner ecosystems and generating explosive growth for industry-leading cybersecurity companies. His broad experience also includes key global channel sales and development roles with NetScreen, Juniper Networks, Vertical Networks and 3Com.

"I'm thrilled by this opportunity to help propel Area 1's channel momentum in an industry that's rapidly transforming beyond the limitations of secure email gateways, spam filters, and other traditional defenses into its future of scalable cloud-native email security solutions," Pataky says. "This is the perfect storm of the right solution at a critical time in the market and I look forward to bringing Area 1's breakthrough preemptive Cloud Email Security solution to a fast-growing ecosystem of security partners and their customers."

Amid the current seismic shift toward cloud-based email and messaging, organizations have come under increased attack from sophisticated threat actors delivering cybercrime and fraud at near-exponential levels, including Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud, supply chain phishing, ransomware, credential theft, and more. This has spurred a high demand for more effective, scalable cybersecurity — opening up multibillion-dollar growth and revenue opportunities for partners to strengthen their portfolios with Area 1's preemptive, comprehensive, and accountable Cloud Email Security solution .

Area 1's two-tiered channel program enables partners to offer their customers a proven best-of-breed anti-phishing approach that eclipses conventional email security in every aspect. Phishing is responsible for 95 percent of major breaches, wreaking consequent harm to revenue, brand, and customer confidence. Area 1's mission-critical, seamless deployment, deep insight, and quick triage enable organizations to preemptively detect, intercept, and disable phishing attacks before arrival, and to prevent financial damages due to BEC fraud.

Steve Pataky's notable record of leadership includes being a key part of divesting SonicWall out of Dell and rebuilding SonicWall's independent channel of more than 17,000 partners worldwide. Previously, as FireEye's Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances, he engineered an extensive partner ecosystem and partner-leveraged sales promotions fundamental to FireEye's dynamic expansion.

"We're thrilled to have attracted a global leader of Steve's caliber, background, and deep commitment to our strategic channel initiative," said Area 1 CEO, Patrick Sweeney. "Under his guidance, our channel expansion opens up a $10 billion cloud email security market for our partners, empowering them to help their customers migrate to a far more efficacious email security model."

Area 1 is paving the way for customers to escape the confines of ineffectual, outdated traditional email security and join the revolution to Cloud Email Security. Area 1 modernizes email defense by uniquely defeating diverse threats and phishing-based financial fraud in the wild: Google-level web-crawling capabilities deliver advanced insights into the wild beyond the network perimeter, giving customers a 24-day time advantage. Area 1 Security's time-zero detections lead the industry with reliable verdicts that intercept and shut down phishing attacks before they launch.

Area 1's partnership advantages include industry-leading compensation, consistent margin levels, sales and technical enablement, joint strategies, flexible pricing, and much more. For information about Area 1 partnership, click here .

Additional resources:

About Area 1 SecurityArea 1 Security is the only company that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and targeted phishing attacks. By focusing on the earliest stages of an attack, Area 1 stops phish — the root cause of 95 percent of breaches — 24 days (on average) before they launch. Area 1 also offers the cybersecurity industry's first and only performance-based pricing model, Pay-per-Phish.

Area 1 is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and other industries, to preempt targeted phishing attacks, improve their cybersecurity posture, and change outcomes.

Area 1 is cloud-native, a Certified Microsoft Partner, and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or subscribe to the Phish of the Week newsletter.

Media Contact: Elaine Dzuba press@area1security.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/area-1-security-appoints-steve-pataky-as-chief-revenue-officer-301122860.html

SOURCE Area 1 Security