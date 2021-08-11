Are You In Perimenopause? The Galveston Diet® Launches Free Quiz That Helps Determine If Women Are Experiencing Perimenopause Symptoms

GALVESTON, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galveston Diet®, the first and only online nutrition program designed for women in midlife by a board-certified OBGYN, Dr.

GALVESTON, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galveston Diet®, the first and only online nutrition program designed for women in midlife by a board-certified OBGYN, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, launches a quiz to help women decipher the stage of their menopause journey.

Perimenopause is defined as the time during which women make the transition to menopause and health care providers struggle with the diagnosis. This is typically marked by erratic fluctuations in estrogen and can last up to 10 years; therefore, a woman can begin experiencing symptoms as early as her mid 30's. Due to these daily fluctuations, there isn't a definitive test to officially diagnose perimenopause, and it is usually diagnosed by listening to the patient's symptoms and ruling out other causes.

Users can access the quiz at www.galvestondiet.com, answers are entirely private and measures each perimenopausal symptom's intensity, which may help determine where a woman is in their menopause journey. Inspired by the Australasian Menopause Society Symptom Score Sheet, the answers will provide users with a productive score that can be referred to when visiting a doctor. After taking the quiz, users will receive nutritional tips from Dr. Haver to help combat symptoms.

"Our main mission at the Galveston Diet is to help women reach their health and wellness goals, normalize the discussion of perimenopause and menopause while educating women about their bodies," said Dr. Haver. "This quiz was created to encourage women to seek support while going through these stages of life."

Dr. Haver designed the quiz after the success of The Galveston Diets FREE Nutritional Inflammation Quiz. It determines a person's daily inflammation score per their nutritional choices for one day. It delivers instant results and provides tips to increase your score and decrease inflammation.

Since 2017, the Galveston Diet has grown to over 60,000 users and has received numerous testimonials claiming weight loss and a decrease in other menopause symptoms such as brain fog and hot flashes. Dr. Haver believes in the power of nutrition to combat inflammation and highly recommends the unlimited benefits of Intermittent Fasting.

The Galveston Diet is dedicated to helping women reach their health and wellness goals through an anti-inflammatory approach to nutrition. For more information, visit www.galvestondiet.com, follow on Facebook @thegalvestondiet, Instagram @thegalvestondiet, and Tik Tok @galvestondiet.

