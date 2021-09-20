Are You Aware Of The Trends, Drivers & Challenges For The High Purity Alumina Market?

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " High Purity Alumina Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The potential growth difference for the High Purity Alumina Market between 2021 and 2025 is 71.51 thousand MT. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising adoption of LED lighting is notably driving the high purity alumina market growth, although factors such as the high cost of production of high-purity alumina may impede the market growth.

The high purity alumina market is segmented by application (LEDs, semiconductors, phosphors, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 76% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for high purity alumina in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Energy Minerals

Alcoa Corp.

Altech Chemicals Ltd.

Baikowski SA

HPA Sonics

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

