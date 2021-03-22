Are We Genetically Programmed To Be Near Oceans?

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Have you ever wondered why people are so drawn to the ocean? Everyone loves the ocean's vibe for many reasons but, some research shows that we may actually be genetically programmed to want to be near oceans.

" Okay internet, you have my interest. Why is that?"

Sometimes the greatest answers are in the tiniest particles. Iodine is a trace element that is an essential component to optimal health, naturally present in the ocean, some soils, foods and table salts. It's a micronutrient that your body requires daily to support your immune system and thyroid function. However, as a result of poor nutrition, foods and beverages, chemicals, pollution, antibiotics and just a lack of knowledge and resources, approximately 2 billion globally are iodine deficient (the majority are in first world countries), making the immune system vulnerable to bacteria, viruses and other unwanted microbes.

A deep dive (no pun intended) identified that the ocean is a primary resource for iodine because of the high concentration lifting from it and its presence through much of the aquatic food chain. So, if we are all walking around iodine deficient, perhaps we are drawn to the ocean not only because of its majestic allure, but on a deeper level, we're craving the iodine that's lacking, which the ocean provides.

Bottom lines is, not everyone is a surfer or lives near a beautiful ocean, here are some recommended ways to supplement:

Dietary Iodine : Specific types of fish, seafood and seaweed are often rich in iodine, and can be a healthy and delicious way to maintain proper iodine levels.

: Specific types of fish, seafood and seaweed are often rich in iodine, and can be a healthy and delicious way to maintain proper iodine levels. Iodized Salt : Iodized table salt can be taken regularly to maintain adequate nutrition. However, if we rely too heavily on this approach as a main source, one can easily risk overconsumption of sodium.

: Iodized table salt can be taken regularly to maintain adequate nutrition. However, if we rely too heavily on this approach as a main source, one can easily risk overconsumption of sodium. Iodine in a pure aqueous form: Iodine in an aqueous form (meaning a solution in which the solvent is water) has recently been identified as the safest and most effective method to up your iodine intake. Perfect Iodine® is a pure aqueous form of iodine in the market. Its unique oral spray delivery system makes it 9x more effective than a capsule and helps support a strong immune system.

Next time you're craving a trip to the ocean, it might be easier to stop at the fish market or pick up a bottle of Perfect Iodine® online .

