ARDX Receives Highest Possible Ratings During ISO Audit

NORFOLK, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDX, a leading-edge healthcare management and IT consulting firm, announced today they received the highest possible rating associated with each of the six focuses of the Intertek Maturity Model when audited against International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015. This rating demonstrates that ARDX not only has a thorough quality management system, but they consistently ensure customer satisfaction through management, internal audits, corrective action, continuous improvement, operational control, and resources.

Customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making, and relationship management are the principles that define the requirements of the quality management system. "The ARDX team went above and beyond to prepare for the audit, created and maintained a well-defined process, and consistently worked to increase efficiency," noted Dr. Angela D. Reddix, ARDX Founder, President, and CEO. "Our success is a direct reflection of our commitment to quality across the organization and receiving outstanding ratings in every category truly sets us apart from our competitors."

In the consulting industry, having a great track record of evaluation usually determines if a company remains competitive and creates a strong advantage over other consulting firms. "Achieving this certification highlights our relentless commitment of sustaining a quality-focused environment and innovative approach used within our Quality Management System," said Nedra Commodore, Director of Quality Assurance at ARDX. "With the ISO certification, our clients can remain confident that ARDX is devoted to maintaining excellence."

ISO is one the most rigorous and highly regarded standards across the globe. This standard ensures that the company's policies, procedures, and processes are adequate to provide the services that clients expect.

About ARDXARDX has a long-standing history of providing customizable and efficient solutions focused on Population Health, Payment Reform, and Patient-Centered Care & Outcomes for the nation's evolving healthcare environment. Creating process-driven policies and being committed to delivering quality the first time, every time, have earned ARDX a CMMI Level 5 appraisal rating and its Quality Management System conforms to the ISO 9001:2015 standards as certified by Intertek. Founded in 2006, ARDX is headquartered in Norfolk, VA. To learn more about ARDX, visit www.ardx.net.

