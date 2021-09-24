ARDX Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ardelyx, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (ARDX) - Get Ardelyx, Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ardx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts including: (1) Ardelyx repeatedly lauded this development, highlighting the FDA's acceptance and review of the NDA, supported by so-called "successful" Phase 3 studies, in each subsequently filed quarterly report and in the Company's 2020 Annual Report; (2) the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the FDA; (3) defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew (or had reason to know) that the data submitted to support the NDA was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely (if not certain) that the FDA would not approve the drug.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Ardelyx you have until September 28, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

