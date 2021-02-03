Ardent Health Services Names Medline Exclusive Supply Chain Vendor

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has been named exclusive supply chain vendor for Tennessee-based Ardent Health Services.

"COVID-19 has taught us that supply chain is an integral part of healthcare and to improve distribution, we must look at new ways of securing supplies and personal protective equipment," said Cairo Wasfy, Ardent's vice president of Supply Chain, Laboratory and Pharmacy Services. "Medline has proven their ability to access multiple sources both domestically and globally to secure supplies."

Medline brings additional value to the relationship as well. As a manufacturer, distributor and strategic partner, the company is well positioned to help healthcare run better. From delivering excellent customer service and superior tracking for Ardent's supplies, to driving operational and clinical efficiencies as the system's prime vendor, these capabilities will help strengthen how supply chain can play a greater role in supporting the high quality care provided by Ardent's hospitals and clinics.

"Medline is extremely excited to partner with Ardent to bring efficiencies and enhanced patient care to their diverse network of hospitals and health systems. Through this multi-year approach, we will focus on working together as one combined supply chain as the needs of each Ardent facility evolves," said Marc Phillips, senior vice president at Medline.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/about-us.

About MedlineMedline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,000 trucks and does business in over 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Ardent Health ServicesArdent Health Services invests in people, technology, facilities and communities, focusing on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent's subsidiaries own and operate 30 hospitals in six states with more than 26,000 employees, including 1,354 employed providers. Ardent facilities exceed national averages in Overall CMS Hospital Quality Star Rating, with 84 percent of its hospitals receiving a 3 Star or higher ranking compared to 74 percent of all hospitals ranked. In addition, 83 percent of Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of "A" or "B" for Fall 2020, compared to 58 percent of ranked hospitals. Learn more at www.ardenthealth.com.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn YouTube

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardent-health-services-names-medline-exclusive-supply-chain-vendor-301221536.html

SOURCE Medline