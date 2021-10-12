Arden Group Appoints Poonam Sharma Mathis As Venture Partner And Board Member

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden Group (" Arden"), a fully integrated real estate company, today announced the appointment of Poonam Sharma Mathis as Board Member and Venture Partner. She will lead Arden's venture capital initiative and investment efforts, which will focus on opportunities to invest in startups enhancing efficiency in the operations of real estate.

"Poonam brings Arden a uniquely blended perspective on innovation in real estate, through a combination of time on the principal real estate investment and development side as well as experience launching her own PropTech startup at the infancy of the industry," said Craig A. Spencer, Chairman and CEO. "We here at Arden have been tracking, implementing and investing in property related technologies for a few years now, as the right opportunities came up. We are excited to bring Poonam on and begin to pursue those opportunities in a more systematic way, actively seeking out software and tools that will enhance our investors' returns while improving the daily experiences of our residents, tenants and neighbors."

Ms. Mathis is a prominent real estate investment leader who brings two decades of experience across principal real estate investing in various asset classes, as well as real estate private equity, asset management, and PropTech experience to her new role. Twice named a top female CEO by CRETech, she previously launched and sold a startup in the PropTech space, worked in various high-growth companies at both early and later stages, and has been a recognized name in the industry for years.

" Arden's opportunity is vast," she added. "While increasing efficiency and extending the useful life of physical property, our goal is to bring value to our investors and simultaneously create change that impacts the communities around our assets. We are seeking out the biggest ideas, the strongest partners and the sharpest entrepreneurs in this space, especially those who bring a diversity of experience and thought to the table. The team at Arden will apply operational insight to the deals we back as much as a critical lens on who we invest in, and what that represents."

For more information about Arden Digital Ventures, visit www.ardengroup.com .

About Arden GroupArden Group is a fully integrated real estate company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality real estate assets in the top 25 US MSAs. Founded in 1989, Arden has acquired approximately $6 billion of properties and asset managed in excess of $11 billion of commercial real estate assets. In 2012, Arden Group established Arden Fund Management, its real estate equity and debt fund management business with offices in Philadelphia, New York, Tampa, Miami, Minneapolis, and Newport Beach. Arden Group has been consistently ranked globally as a top performing Private Fund Manager by both Cambridge Associates and Preqin including Preqin's #1 global ranking in 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, visit www.ardengroup.com .

