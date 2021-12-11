ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) - Get Ardelyx, Inc. Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ardelyx on July 30, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ardelyx have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA. The complaint further alleges that the defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew, or had reason to know, that the data submitted to support the NDA was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely, if not certain, that the FDA would not approve the drug.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Ardelyx, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

