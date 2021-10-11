Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Q3 2021 Results And Investor Call Notification

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging will host its Third Quarter 2021 earnings call on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST ( 07:00 EST) on October 28, 2021, at http://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 BST ( 09:00 EST) on October 28, 2021, with details as follows:

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1502997&tp_key=acbc8f17b7

Dial in*:US: +1 323 794 2093 International: +44 330 336 9105Conference code: 3746074 *It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply click Participant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

