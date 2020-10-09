Arctech Solar Unveils New Website To Boost Branding Efforts

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech Solar, a leading solar tracking, racking and BIPV system provider, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, aiming to offer an elevated and user-friendly browsing experience for our...

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech Solar, a leading solar tracking, racking and BIPV system provider, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, aiming to offer an elevated and user-friendly browsing experience for our trusted and valued customers and business partners.

This is a new milestone in the innovation-driven, customer-centered company's branding efforts. Arctech Solar's new website features improved navigation and functionality, it treats orange as the main background color which is simple and graceful. More importantly, Arctech Solar endeavors to provide its current and prospective customers and partners with the most accurate, up-to-date information on the full product portfolio and comprehensive services of smart solar trackers that it can offer. A generous application of videos, photos and graphics, along with sufficiently detailed and engaging content regarding the company's products, solutions, and cases to guide visitors. Amongst the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat to foster improved communication with partners and clients.

Arctech Solar is showing strong momentum in growth and innovation this year despite Covid-19 disruption. It successfully went public on Shanghai Sci-tech Innovation Board in August, and has officially unveiled state-of-the-art SkySmart II solution, which is compatible with high-power & large modules, and satisfy the stability and LCOE requirement. The newly-launched website is also a new starting point for the company. Looking forward, Arctech Solar is excited to see opportunity abounding, and will stay committed to serving valued customers and partners with top-quality products and excellent services.

For more information on Arctech Solar and to view the new site, please visit www.arctechsolar.com starting September 2020.

About Arctech Solar

Arctech Solar (SSE-STAR: 688408) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking, racking and BIPV systems. In the past decade, Arctech Solar has successfully set up overseas subsidiaries/business service centers in China, Japan, India, U.S., Spain, Australia, UAE, Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Vietnam. As of the end of 2019, the company has cumulatively installed around 24 GW capacity and completed around 900 projects in 24 countries. Today, Arctech Solar is a reliable partner in the global PV tracking, racking and BIPV industry. For more information, please visit www.arctechsolar.com.

Press Contact: Lisa Zhou Telephone: +86-18918888669 Email Address: lisa.zhou@arctechsolar.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arctech-solar-unveils-new-website-to-boost-branding-efforts-301149261.html

SOURCE Arctech Solar