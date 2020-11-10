Arco Platform Limited To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 30th, 2020

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30 th, 2020, following the close of the market on Monday, November 30 th, 2020.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 3181 8565 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 30 th, 2020. An audio replay of the call will be available through December 7 th, 2020 by dialing +55 (11) 3193 1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

