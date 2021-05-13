Arcimoto To Present Latest News On Its Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles At The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference On Friday, May 14

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced its participation in the virtual Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held May 13-14, 2021.

Arcimoto, Inc.® (FUV) - Get Report, makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced its participation in the virtual Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held May 13-14, 2021.

Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer will present at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday, May 14, in Track 1: Disruptive Innovation. Investors may register for the conference at the event website and Mr. Frohnmayer's presentation may be viewed live on the Benzinga YouTube channel.

Mr. Frohnmayer commented, "We believe Arcimoto's EV platform will unite emergent vehicle technologies that together will yield a truly sustainable transportation system: ultra-efficient, pure-electric, rightsized, autonomous vehicles that will revitalize our urban centers by eliminating congestion, carbon emissions and our reliance on imported fossil fuels. I look forward to sharing our latest updates on our incredibly fun lineup of vehicles with investors on May 14."

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (FUV) - Get Report develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV® is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

