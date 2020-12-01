Arcimoto To Present Its Vision For Sustainable Transportation At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, will present its vision for the future of sustainable transportation at three upcoming investor conferences.

"2020 has been the most transformative year in Arcimoto's history," said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. "Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, we've continued to refine our production processes; introduced new Arcimoto platform products including pilots of the Rapid Responder and Deliverator, and the first prototype of the Roadster; launched multiple fleet pilot programs including our first municipal program with the City of Orlando in Florida; initiated collaborations with key industry experts as we push toward mass production; teamed with a global logistics giant for the delivery of our vehicles; and buttressed our balance sheet through a series of above market capital raises in order to prepare for scale. We are excited to share our progress with potential investors. This venture is and always has been powered by a community with whom we share a vision of a truly sustainable transportation system."

MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual ExpoArcimoto will be participating as a virtual exhibitor from December 1-3, and Mark Frohnmayer will present on Thursday, December 3at 11:45 a.m EST. To access the presentation live webcast, investors will need to register in advance here. Once registered, investors can access the MoneyShow platform here.

Benzinga Global Small Cap ConferenceMark Frohnmayer to present on Tuesday, December 8at 1:45 p.m. EST. Frohnmayer will also participate as a panelist for a group discussion titled Electric Vehicles Panel: What does the new administration do with Climate Change and Electric Vehicles? The panel discussion will be held 2:35-3:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 9. Advanced investor registration for the conference and virtual one-to-one meeting requests can be accessed here.

13th Annual LD Micro Main EventMark Frohnmayer to present Arcimoto's vision for sustainable transportation and ultra-efficient EVs on Monday, December 14at 12:20 p.m. EST. To register for the live broadcast of the virtual event, visit: https://ve.mysequire.com/

In preparation for the upcoming conferences, Arcimoto released a new version of its company overview video, highlighting the Arcimoto mission, product family, and business model.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (FUV) - Get Report develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV® is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional products built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in early development stages: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

