Archway Publishing / Simon & Schuster Releases "Lethal Injustice" Investigative Report About Atrocities On The US-Mexico Border And Treason By President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Archway Publishing / Simon & Schuster has published "Lethal Injustice," by independent journalist and communication consultant Juan B. Botero. The investigative report exposes the ideological roots and corruption of Americanized fascism and atrocities against immigrants by white-supremacist MAGA vigilantes on the border. It also exposes the ideological shift and friendliness of American conservatives towards Russia and their transformation into an agency of influence for Vladimir Putin. The report asks Congress to launch a criminal investigation of the Trump family by uncovering a framework of crimes against humanity, aiding and abetting domestic terrorism and treason against the United States via multiple violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA). Considering the urgent need for humane comprehensive immigration reform (HCIR), this report lays the foundation for Congress to investigate atrocities on the US-Mexico border and the ongoing treason against the United States by former President Trump and his family.

Report Highlights

Part I details crimes against humanity stemming from the calls to action by President Trump and cultural influencers like Ann Coulter , Ted Nugent , Lara Trump , Tom Tancredo and Joe Arpaio who openly advocate for the use of lethal action against immigrants at the Southern border, a unique form of anarchy reserved exclusively for undocumented immigrants from Latin America . The most recent example of an American conservative advocating for the use of lethal force against immigrants was Lara Trump's calls on June 13, 2021 to citizens living on the border to "arm up, get guns" and "take matters into their own hands."

details crimes against humanity stemming from the calls to action by President Trump and cultural influencers like , , , and who openly advocate for the use of lethal action against immigrants at the Southern border, a unique form of anarchy reserved exclusively for undocumented immigrants from . The most recent example of an American conservative advocating for the use of lethal force against immigrants was calls on to citizens living on the border to "arm up, get guns" and "take matters into their own hands." Part II puts into perspective the astonishing social advancement of Slovenian supermodel Melania Knavs based on Botero's experience in Army counterintelligence during the Cold War. It explains how a former adult film actress, high-end escort and supermodel became First Lady of the United States only 10 years after becoming a US citizen, an unprecedented penetration of the American elite in record time.

Next October, Botero will present his report at the Book-to-Screen PitchFest event in Beverly Hills, California as the foundation for a documentary series based on its evidence and findings. The series will include in-depth coverage of the US-Mexico border killings as well as the history of sexpionage from the days of the Soviet Union to this present day and its influence upon the future of American politics.

For more information, please visit: www.lethalinjustice.com

Juan B. Botero is a cross-cultural communication consultant with media production, cross-cultural communication and business development experience servicing private, government and non-profit interests in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the United States. During his military service in the Colombian Army, he was trained in counterintelligence and counterterrorism at the height of the Cold War. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University and is a member of the Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA). He has worked in strategic communication for political campaigns in the United States, Colombia, Honduras and Perú and has been interviewed by regional and national affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC, National Public Radio (NPR) as well as international networks such as the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Radio Cadena Nacional, Radio Caracol, Radio Unica, CNN Español, Telemundo, TV Azteca and UNIVISION.

