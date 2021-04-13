Archrock Announces Timing For First Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) ("Archrock") will host a conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021, to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock's website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-833-989-2934 in the United States and Canada, or 1-587-505-2692 for international calls. The access code is 8589836. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on Archrock's website shortly after the call.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

