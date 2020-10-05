ARCHER GRAY Hires Media Veteran Jim Fielding To Launch Co-Lab Focused On Opportunities In Product Development, Merchandising, And Experiences.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Nauiokas, Archer Gray Founder, announced today that Jim Fielding has joined the media company as Partner to launch a new division, Archer Gray Co-Lab. Fielding will work with Archer Gray's existing slate of projects to maximize revenue enhancing opportunities, and offer strategic insights and business building expertise for brands and creators in the company's ecosystem. The emphasis will be on product development, merchandising, and consumer experiences.

The Co-Lab team will complement the existing successful Archer Gray Productions and Archer Gray Ventures divisions, known for visionary and important content that includes Lost Girls, Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the Tony-winning musical Once, and the SXSW-winning documentary Transmilitary.

Amy Nauiokas stated "We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the team. His reputation and experience in building brands and businesses will offer an exciting addition to our work in developing and producing extraordinary content and helping build companies. Archer Gray has always strived to be one step ahead of the market as a team of innovators, trend watchers, and future seekers. With Jim's help, we can continue to grow and lead in an area we believe will become increasingly more important to content producers and creators over time."

Jim Fielding is a successful and seasoned executive who specializes in the intersection of storytelling, product development, and experiential retail and theater. He has served in Senior Level roles at global media companies, including Disney, Dreamworks, and most recently Twentieth Century Fox, where he led Consumer Products and Experiences as President. His career highlights also include successful stints as President of Global Disney Stores and CEO of retailer Claire's, Inc. Jim's philanthropic leadership includes serving on the Board of GLSEN and a term as Board Chairman of Make-A-Wish International.

Fielding joins a formidable team at Archer Gray. In addition to founding the company, Nauiokas is co-founder of leading global VC firm Anthemis and a seasoned Wall Street Executive. President of the Archer Gray Productions business, veteran producer Anne Carey, has created numerous award -winning films and Partner, Vinay Singh, has successfully led the company's Ventures business, backing Media Tech startups such as Inked Brands and Battlefy. Fielding added, "I am honored and excited to join Amy, Anne, Vinay and the Archer Gray team at this point in their successful history. Our goal is to be the leading strategic collaborator, champion, and global expert in connecting to our community of fans and partners. Now, more than ever, you need innovative solutions in this competitive marketplace. I believe that Archer Gray, through its platform and its diverse partner skill sets is uniquely positioned to strategically lead and grow."

Archer Gray is a modern media company creating quality content, building businesses, and reimagining brands. By bringing innovative ideas and diverse communities together, Archer Gray celebrates and amplifies the stories it is time to experience. Founded in 2013 by visionary entrepreneur, Amy Nauiokas, the company has produced award winning film and theatrical entertainment including Once The Musical, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Lost Girls. Archer Gray operates 3 distinct, yet collaborative divisions - Productions, Co-Lab, and Ventures - that collectively reach audiences and consumers through innovative and thought-provoking narratives. Archer Gray brings stories to life in all formats and through products and experiences, to build connections to its global community of fans.

