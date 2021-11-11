Archer Aviation Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 in its shareholder letter, which is available here or on its investor relations website ( http://investors.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 in its shareholder letter, which is available here or on its investor relations website ( http://investors.archer.com).

Archer will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET today. The live webcast will be accessible from Archer's investor relations website ( http://investors.archer.com). An archive of the webcast will be available on that same website shortly after the call.

About Archer

Archer's mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer's goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. To accomplish this goal, Archer is designing and developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in future urban air mobility networks. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA.

