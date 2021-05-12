ARCHER Announces Robby Avery As CEO

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCHER Systems, LLC, the leading provider of innovative and comprehensive settlement services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robby Avery as Chief Executive Officer.

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCHER Systems, LLC, the leading provider of innovative and comprehensive settlement services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robby Avery as Chief Executive Officer. Avery has held a seat on the ARCHER board since December 2018 focusing on transformative operational, technological and strategic initiatives. Under his guidance, ARCHER has emerged as the clear leader in the industry.

"We are excited for Robby to join the ARCHER team. Robby is a proven leader with the right skills and expertise that will enable us to continue to innovate while maintaining our focus on providing best-in-class client service" said Scott Freeman, Executive Chairman of ARCHER.

Avery has spent the past fifteen years as an investment professional partnering with businesses to help them develop and implement operational and growth strategies including over a decade in private equity. Robby holds a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a M.B.A. from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"I'm honored and excited to be ARCHER's CEO. We have a very talented team that cares deeply about serving the needs of our clients," said Avery. "ARCHER is administrating some of the largest and most complicated legal settlements in the nation, and our goal is to continue to set the industry standard for expertise, service and innovation."

ARCHER provides a full suite of services for mass tort and class action settlements including, but not limited to, claims and qualified settlement fund administration, healthcare lien resolution, national bankruptcy and probate coordination, and pre-settlement services. ARCHER has been engaged in over $20 billion in mass tort settlements involving more the 500,000 claimants since inception. For more information about ARCHER, please visit www.archersystems.com.

