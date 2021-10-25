Archer Announces Date For Release Of Q3'21 Financial Results

Archer Aviation Inc. ("Archer") (NYSE: ACHR), today announced that it expects to release its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.

Archer Aviation Inc. ("Archer") (ACHR) , today announced that it expects to release its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

There will be a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the Archer investor relations website at http://investors.archer.com.

About Archer

Archer's mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer's goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

