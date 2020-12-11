Arch Therapeutics To Present At The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference. This investor conference will take place December 14-15, 2020, on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

Chief Executive Officer, Terrence W. Norchi, MD, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 15 at 11:40 AM ET. The Main Event will feature a new format, with companies presenting for approximately 10 minutes followed by questions from a panel of investors and analysts.

You may register for the event here: https://ve.mysequire.com/.

You may access the live webcast here: https://ve.mysequire.com/company?company_id=1f7d919a-5936-4421-986e-fbbbc4bf34a2.

After the event, the presentation will be available here: https://ir.archtherapeutics.com/presentations.

Arch Therapeutics' profile may be found here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ARTH.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5 ® Advanced Wound System and AC5 ® Topical Hemostat. 1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G™, AC5-V ® and AC5 ® Surgical Hemostat, among others. 2 , 3

About LD Micro/SEQUIRELD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

___________________________ 1 AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat have received regulatory authorization for commercial marketing as medical devices in the USA and EU, respectively. 2 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use. 3 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.