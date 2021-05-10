Arch Therapeutics' AC5® Advanced Wound System Presents With Recognition At The 2021 Symposium On Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (" Arch" or the " Company"), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, presents two clinical case reports supporting the broad potential of AC5 ® Advanced Wound System in chronic and non-healing wounds at the 2021 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring this week. Both abstracts are available as Poster Presentations, and one abstract qualified for Podium Presentation in the Rapid Fire Symposium and earned a ribbon designation in the Poster Hall as the 2021 Highest Scoring Poster Abstract in the "Case Series/Study" category.

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch, said, "We are honored by the designation awarded by the expert panel of SAWC judges. This endorsement supports that the observed clinical benefits provided by AC5 Advanced Wound System may be a game-changer for interventional wound care, which includes both chronic and acute surgical wounds."

AC5 ® Advanced Wound System received marketing authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration and is now commercially available. A comparable product, AC5 ® Topical Hemostat, received a CE mark in Europe.

Daniel C. Wadsworth, VP of Dermal Sciences, stated, "The clinical case reports presented at SAWC further confirm the effectiveness of AC5 Advanced Wound System in patients with significant comorbidities and prior failed treatments. Our growing body of clinical data provides further support for use of AC5 Advanced Wound System as first-line therapy for patients with or at risk for stalled or chronic wounds."

The following clinical case reports, which are now available online to all SAWC attendees, examine the use of the AC5 ® Advanced Wound System in patients with chronic and non-healing wounds:

Rapid Healing of a Chronic Trophic Ulcer in a Patient with Peripheral Vascular and Autoimmune Comorbidities using a Novel Self-assembling Peptide-based Advanced DressingLaura Pfendler PT DPT, Kalpana Kamath PhD, Daniel Wadsworth, Daniel Kapp MD Poster #: CS-45 Poster Hall Ribbon Designation: 2021 Highest Scoring Poster Abstract Case Series/Study Podium Presentation: May 11, 2021 4pm EDT Conclusion: Complete healing of this recalcitrant trophic ulcer, which was unresponsive to multiple wound management regimens during the prior four years, was achieved with only three applications of AC5 in less than three weeks. The phenomenon was particularly impressive, considering the patient's multiple vascular and autoimmune diseases, known to hinder the progression of wound healing and likely contributing to failure of prior wound-care regimens.

Effective Management of a Non-healing Wound Post-Mohs Surgery using a Novel Self-assembling Peptide-based Advanced Wound DressingLaura Pfendler PT DPT, Kalpana Kamath PhD, Daniel Wadsworth, Daniel Kapp MD Poster #: CS-44 Conclusion: Concomitant use of excisional debridement and treatment with AC5 markedly accelerated healing of this stalled wound, which had failed two months of standard therapy. The effect of AC5 may be attributed to the contiguous barrier it creates along the wound surface after debridement, in addition to its ability to promote cell adhesion, migration, and proliferation, which are essential for wound healing.

Mr. Wadsworth added, "The significance of the clinical case report on the patient with the chronic trophic ulcer should be noted. The patient had a prior amputation that began with a non-healing wound, and the surgeon's objective was to ensure that the current chronic wound did not lead to another amputation. Not only was that objective met, but AC5 Advanced Wound System supported the healing of the four-year-old trophic ulcer with three applications in less than three weeks."

Dr. Norchi concluded, "With the understanding that approximately 7 million people in the U.S are living with a chronic wound and that thousands of surgeons and other healthcare providers may benefit from AC5 Advanced Wound System, the commercial opportunities are significant."

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5 ® Advanced Wound System and AC5 ® Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G™, AC5-V ® and AC5 ® Surgical Hemostat, among others. 1 , 2

About the Symposium on Advanced Wound CareThe Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) is the Official Meeting Site of the Wound Healing Society. The SAWC conference aims to connect the entire wound care team— physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians—with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. The Spring SAWC event will engage over 1,500 surgeons, wound care providers and other wound care specialists in the vital role emerging therapies play in chronic wound care and prevention.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

_____________________ 1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use. 2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contact:ARTH Investor RelationsToll Free: +1-855-340-ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)Email: investors@archtherapeutics.com Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Michael AbramsChief Financial OfficerArch Therapeutics, Inc.Phone: 617-431-2308Email: mabrams@archtherapeutics.com Website: www.archtherapeutics.com