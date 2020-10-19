Arch Street Capital Sells Single-Tenant Industrial Portfolio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC ("Arch Street"), a New York based real estate investment advisory firm, has announced the sale of a portfolio of single-tenant net leased industrial assets totaling approximately 425,000 square feet.

The Portfolio's tenants include publicly traded companies, such as Walmart and Tesla, that represent a variety of industries. The Portfolio was acquired through a value-add investment platform dedicated to the acquisition and management of industrial properties, focused on value-enhancement initiatives including lease extensions and lease-up of vacant properties.

"After executing our business plan over the past three years, we are pleased to have been able to successfully exit these assets on behalf of our institutional client," said Petra Conte, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, at Arch Street Capital Advisors.

"We remain active in the acquisition of single-tenant, net-leased, office, industrial and MOB / Healthcare assets and continue to search for new opportunities both on a portfolio and single asset basis," said Gautam Mashettiwar, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, at Arch Street Capital Advisors.

About Arch Street Capital:

Arch Street Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is a full service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch Street specializes in assisting investors with their U.S. real estate strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch Street has advised clients on more than $7.5 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch Street manages, on behalf of its clients, a diverse portfolio of investments in the industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing, land entitlement and development sectors of the U.S. real estate market. For more information visit: www.archstreetcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-street-capital-sells-single-tenant-industrial-portfolio-301153737.html

SOURCE Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC.