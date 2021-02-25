Arcesium Welcomes Alternative Investment Firm, Broad Reach, To Its Platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium LLC, a leading global financial technology and professional services firm, announced today that London-based alternative investment firm Broad Reach Investment Management has chosen Arcesium's modular Treasury Suite to scale its treasury operations and management functions.

This news comes as Arcesium recently expanded into Europe, announcing a new office opening in London and the hire of Chris Barrow as Head of Business Development for Europe.

Arcesium's treasury technology introduces transparency and control into Broad Reach's collateral management workflows, providing an independent, holistic view into their data. Broad Reach can further optimize their multi-asset collateral allocation through advanced margin replication and simulation capabilities from the technology suite.

"We were looking to amplify our treasury operations through scalable technology and we could not have chosen a better time to leverage Arcesium's Treasury Suite," said Eddie Steel, Chief Operating Officer of Broad Reach Investment Management. "Their technology supports our processes in a scalable way across all asset classes. Our investment in this engagement has already yielded positive results, and we look forward to further enriching our partnership with Arcesium."

Arcesium's Treasury Suite is designed to empower fund managers to optimize funding decisions across their prime brokers, swap counterparties, and other third parties. Engineered to provide clients with a central location to oversee all of their treasury functions, the solution produces a transparent view of their complex margin calculations and financial agreements. Users can manage exposure and funding sources, supervise counterparties, evaluate and execute yield enhancement opportunities, and automate their collateral management processes, all from a single, comprehensive platform.

"We are delighted to welcome Broad Reach to Arcesium's expanding community of clients in Europe," said David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development at Arcesium. "They are a model example of a multi-asset manager with a sophisticated treasury program that our platform aims to empower. We look forward to supporting them in their ambitions."

About Arcesium LLCArcesium is a global financial technology and professional services firm, delivering solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, and institutional asset managers. Expertly designed to achieve a single source of truth throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex tasks.

Building on a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, Arcesium launched as an independent company in 2015. Arcesium received additional equity backing from a second seed client, Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, the world's largest discretionary allocator to hedge funds. In January 2020, J.P. Morgan made a strategic investment in the company.

Arcesium supports more than $418 billion in assets with a staff of over 1,100 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and our products & services, please visit www.arcesium.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn.

About Broad Reach Investment ManagementBroad Reach Investment Management is an alternative investment firm founded in 2016 with a strong focus on emerging markets. Broad Reach employs a macro framework applying both fundamental and systematic investment processes to interest rates, credit, FX, equities, and commodities. The investment universe extends broadly across Asia, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East as well as developed markets.

Contact: Reshma Kabani(646) 873-1116 reshma.kabani@arcesium.com

Todd Fogarty, Kekst CNC(212) 521-4854 todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcesium-welcomes-alternative-investment-firm-broad-reach-to-its-platform-301235288.html

SOURCE Arcesium