ArcelorMittal Publishes Its Annual Report 2020 On Form 20-F

ArcelorMittal has filed its Annual Report 2020 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is now available at http://corporate.arcelormittal.com > Financial reports

ArcelorMittal will send a hard copy of the Form 20-F Annual Report for 2020, which includes the audited financial statements, to shareholders free of charge upon request.