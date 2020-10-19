ArcBest's Erin Gattis Honored With C-Suite Award

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that Erin Gattis is among the 2020 recipients of the C-Suite Award by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.

"I am honored to receive the C-Suite Award this year," said Gattis, ArcBest chief human resources officer. "In my role, I get to focus on the employees who make ArcBest a great place to work and strive to make a positive impact every day. I'm so proud to be part of the ArcBest team."

In Gattis' role as chief human resources officer, she oversees learning and development, recruiting, employee experience, compensation, workforce analytics, benefits, retirement services, payroll and various corporate governance responsibilities.

"I'm very proud of Erin and this well-deserved recognition," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Erin is a critical member of our leadership team, as she is focused on initiatives to strengthen our values-driven culture, grow and develop our people, and ensure ArcBest remains an employer of choice around the country."

Under Gattis' leadership, the company has established robust programs for succession planning, employee experience, leadership development and performance, as well as a strong wellness program focused on a healthier, more engaged workforce.

Gattis also is active in the community, serving as a member of the United Way of Fort Smith Area Board (including a term as board president in 2018); advisory member of the College of Business Dean's Leadership Council for the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith; mentor for the UAFS Alumni Association's Mentor Connections program; advisory board member for the Institute for Emerging Leadership; member of the Business Advisory Council at Arkansas Tech University; and board member for the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce through 2019.

A native of Peter Pender, Arkansas, Gattis holds a bachelor's degree in economics and finance from Arkansas Tech and has a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and SHRM-SCP certification. She joined ArcBest in 1999.

This marks the sixth year the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal has selected a class of C-Suite award winners; the program is designed to recognize C-level executives driving success and innovation in the region's business community.

Gattis and the other C-Suite honorees are featured at nwabusinessjournal.com.

