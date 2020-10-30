ArcBest® Declares An $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest ® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on November 13, 2020, payable on November 27, 2020.

ArcBest ® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics ®. For more information, visit arcb.com .

