ArcBest Among America's Best Employers For Diversity For 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that it is among America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2021.

This marks the third consecutive year ArcBest has been recognized by Forbes and Statista.

"At ArcBest, we have a strong values-driven culture, and we have a focus on attracting and retaining talented employees who live out our values and provide a best-in-class customer experience," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "We are also committed to providing a work environment that embraces differing backgrounds and makes everyone feel valued. It is very gratifying to be among the Best Employers for Diversity for a third consecutive year."

The Best Employers for Diversity were chosen based on an independent survey of over 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

Forbes and Statista also named ArcBest to its 2021 list of America's Best Large Employers and its 2020 list of America's Best-In-State Employers. ArcBest was also recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer.

"These honors recognize the thousands of great team members across our organization," said Erin Gattis, ArcBest chief human resources officer. "Our people, our values and our culture make ArcBest a special place."

The Best Employers for Diversity were announced April 20; the list is available at forbes.com.

