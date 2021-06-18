Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC Strengthens Leadership And Growth Strategy With New Board Changes

HOUSTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of John Dearborn as a new director on its Board. Kevin Clement, who served a Director since 2016, expands his role as Chair of the Board. The changes continue to bring senior leadership, expertise, vision, and strategy to further support the company's growth.

Dearborn brings unparalleled experience to the Board in the chemical space, both domestically and internationally. His experience highlights leadership in world-scale processing plants, licensing technology, commercial negotiations along with financial and strategic initiatives within prior companies such as Union Carbide, Dow Chemical, SABIC, and The Williams Companies. "With over four decades of experience in petrochemicals including the LAO (Linear Alpha Olefin) space, John has led successful teams in developing and growing business platforms. We are excited he has joined our team and look forward to his leadership in making Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC a key partner to the growth in North America. John's insights and relationships will enhance our value proposition and help extend the reach of our customer base," said Kevin Clement, Chair of Arcanum's Board of Managers.

John's educational background includes both Bachelors and Masters degrees in chemical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business.

"John's appointment to the Board is another great step for our team to increase our presence and exposure in building our tolling model to meet our customer's needs. We are ecstatic to have him join us ," stated Ted Pettijohn, President of Arcanum. "I have known John as a customer for many years and now to have him partner with us on delivering our unique capabilities to the market is very exciting."

About Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC Arcanum currently owns and operates Raven Butene-1, LLC, a fit for purpose Butene-1 facility in Baytown, Texas. Raven is the first project for Arcanum in the LAO space that provides world-class quality Butene-1 under a tolling arrangement with its long-term contracted partners. Arcanum will either acquire or develop assets with the focus of deploying their own capital to design, construct, own and operate facilities on behalf of their partner/customers. Arcanum is a jointly owned holding company with majority interests held by leading global private markets firm Partners Group, on behalf of its clients and assets managed by Ontario Power Generation, including the Ontario Power Generation Pension Fund.

For More Information: Dr Ted M Pettijohn Arcanum Infrastructure Phone: 1-281-660-6398Email: ted.pettijohn@arcanumchem.com

