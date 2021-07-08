Arcadia University Leads Collaborative $2.8 Million Grant For STEM Curriculum Development

GLENSIDE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University will lead research on how Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) interdisciplinary learning impacts 7th- through 12th-grade student understanding through a grant from the National Science Foundation, in collaboration with La Salle University, Villanova University, and St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pa., along with Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa.

This collaborative research is funded through a NSF grant for $2.8 million, of which $2,031,108 is awarded to Arcadia University. "Collaborative Research: Understanding STEM Teaching through Integrated Contexts in Everyday Life" provides a series of professional development programs for educators at the middle and high school levels to encourage connections between curriculum topics.

"What if we get students involved in the context of data, like should speed limits be reduced in Philadelphia?" said Arcadia University Associate Professor of Education Dr. Augusto Macalalag, who will lead the research project. "Instead of saying let's calculate the velocity or speed, let's engage them in something where they have context such as what is the basis of speed limits in areas of Philadelphia, where are accidents predominantly happening and why, what are the cultural practices with regards to driving and speeding, and who decides the speed limits. There is a context of why STEM is being learned and taught beyond learning science and mathematics."

The first professional development cohort of educators from the School District of Philadelphia, Cheltenham School District, American Paradigm Schools in Philadelphia, Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter Schools in Philadelphia, and Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School in Philadelphia will participate in a weekly series of in-person and online workshops.

