Arcadia Earns Best In KLAS Award For Value-Based Care Managed Services For Third Consecutive Year

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia ( arcadia.io), the leading population health management and health intelligence platform, today announced that it has been awarded the 2021 Best in KLAS designation for Value-Based Care Managed Services with a score of 91.9. The award was announced in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on thousands of verified customer interviews conducted by healthcare industry analysts KLAS Research over the previous year. Arcadia was previously awarded this Best in KLAS designation in 2019 and 2020.

The designation represents Arcadia's third consecutive year sitting atop KLAS' value-based care managed services rankings. Arcadia's top-ranking score of 91.9 exceeded last year's category-leading score of 90.3, demonstrating Arcadia's continued commitment to the operational excellence and technology required to enable economic success in value-based care. On average, Arcadia customers perform about 2.5 times better than their peers.

All Arcadia.io customers interviewed (n=13) who use the vendor's value-based care managed services report that they would select Arcadia.io again. 1

Arcadia's market-leading, HITRUST CSF® TM enterprise healthcare data platform, Arcadia Analytics, helps healthcare organizations build a foundation of data and technology that drives tangible outcomes for patients, providers, and health plans across the country. Arcadia Analytics has now measured over 134.6 million patient lives and contains $275 billion in health costs.

The company's customers awarded Arcadia high marks for its ability to help providers and health plans accelerate positive outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk adjustment accuracy, and driving higher-quality care. All Arcadia customers interviewed (n=13) who use Arcadia's value-based care managed services report that Arcadia.io is clear with costs (does not nickel-and-dime). 2 And 97% of Arcadia Analytics customers (n=32) report that Arcadia.io is clear with costs (does not nickel-and-dime). 3

Arcadia customers benefit from the company's deep value-based care expertise. In addition to providing strategic and operational support, Arcadia services teams help shape the design of the Arcadia Analytics platform to optimize it for complex value-based care use cases.

"Arcadia.io is really ahead of the market. We work with several different vendors, but Arcadia.io is our go-to group," said one COO interviewed by KLAS.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said KLAS president Adam Gale. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

"We are so appreciative of our customers and their willingness to provide the feedback we need to constantly improve. KLAS is unique in its ability to deliver the productive forum necessary to truly put that feedback to productive use," said Sean Carroll, chief executive officer at Arcadia. "As the nation continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, transitioning our healthcare system to one that rewards value over volume has never been more critical - or challenging. Healthcare organizations need partners with proven experts in value-based care coupled with a scalable, enterprise-grade technology to be successful in this complex transition. We have never been more prepared, and motivated, to conquer these challenges in continued partnership with our customers."

Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report, which ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments. The 2021 Best in KLAS designation is a recognition of the outstanding efforts made by a vendor to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

For more information about Arcadia's designation as Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services, please visit: Arcadia Leads the Market.

About Arcadia Arcadia (arcadia.io) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers, and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex, and influential health systems and health plans in the country.

Our purpose-built, HITRUST CSF®™-certified population health management platform enables our customers to consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation, provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics, and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care.

Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 107 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health, and operational data sources.

Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by industry analysts, including Chilmark, Gartner, and KLAS. We were awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

About KLASKLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com.

